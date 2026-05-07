SRH fan abused by female bouncer during IPL match at Uppal stadium

She snatched his phone, ran away, and tried to delete the video evidence from it. When Gautam raised an alarm, stadium officials stopped the woman from exiting the premises.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2026 4:12 pm IST|   Updated: 7th May 2026 5:11 pm IST

Hyderabad: A spectator attending the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 6, said he was allegedly abused by a female bouncer during break time.

In a post on X, Gautam said that at around 8:30 pm, he was standing in a queue for refreshments along with other SRH fans. The bouncer began abusing the spectators while asking them to maintain the queue.

When he tried recording a video, the guard allegedly physically assaulted him. She snatched his phone, ran away, and tried to delete the video evidence from it.

Subhan Bakery

When Gautam raised an alarm, officials at the stadium stopped the woman from exiting the premises and brought her back to him. She refused to apologise, Gautam claims.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Uppal Station House Officer, Y Ramalinga Reddy, said that they have received complaints from both sides of the parties. “The female bouncer has also lodged a counter-complaint against Gautam. We are enquiring on both sides and will take necessary action,” the officer said.

When asked if a case has been registered, the officer refused to comment.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2026 4:12 pm IST|   Updated: 7th May 2026 5:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button