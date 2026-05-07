SRH fan abused by female bouncer during IPL match at Uppal stadium

Hyderabad: A spectator attending the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 6, said he was allegedly abused by a female bouncer during break time.

In a post on X, Gautam said that at around 8:30 pm, he was standing in a queue for refreshments along with other SRH fans. The bouncer began abusing the spectators while asking them to maintain the queue.

I have since: Filed a formal written complaint at the on-site Police Control Room at the stadium and Photo evidence of the bouncer and Complaint letter on record

I am attaching both below. This cannot be ignored.

@tgcsportsdept @DGP_Telangana @SHORachakonda @cyberabadpolice pic.twitter.com/27CmZ2ec2H — gautam (@gautam090904) May 6, 2026

When he tried recording a video, the guard allegedly physically assaulted him. She snatched his phone, ran away, and tried to delete the video evidence from it.

When Gautam raised an alarm, officials at the stadium stopped the woman from exiting the premises and brought her back to him. She refused to apologise, Gautam claims.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Uppal Station House Officer, Y Ramalinga Reddy, said that they have received complaints from both sides of the parties. “The female bouncer has also lodged a counter-complaint against Gautam. We are enquiring on both sides and will take necessary action,” the officer said.

When asked if a case has been registered, the officer refused to comment.