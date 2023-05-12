SRH vs LSG: Twitterati compares Samad with Lagan’s Aamir Khan

As the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) approaches, Twitterati is abuzz with comparisons between SRH’s Abdul Samad and Aamir Khan’s character from the movie Lagan. Netizens have shared a video clip from Lagan alongside a clip from the match between SRH and Rajasthan Royals (RR), drawing parallels and writing ‘Remake of Lagan.’

The comparison stems from SRH’s thrilling victory against RR in a last-ball IPL encounter on May 7. In the match, RR believed they had secured a win over SRH at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. On the final ball of the chase, Sandeep Sharma had Abdul Samad caught at long-off, and the crowd erupted in celebration. However, the jubilation was short-lived as replays showed that Sandeep had overstepped, resulting in a no-ball. This gave Samad a reprieve and Hyderabad another opportunity to win the game.

RR vs SRH – Remake of *Lagan* pic.twitter.com/vqPRQFrSgq — Ashish Parikh (@parikhashish19) May 11, 2023

Taking full advantage of the free-hit delivery, Samad stayed deep in the crease and launched a six over the bowler’s head. This stunning shot completed a successful chase of 215 runs, leaving Rajasthan in disbelief and achieving the highest-ever chase by the franchise at that venue.

In the movie Lagan, a similar situation unfolds when Aamir Khan’s character is declared out following a catch. However, the umpire declares the delivery as a ‘no-ball’ due to the bowler overstepping. This grants Aamir Khan another chance to score the winning runs by hitting a six on the last ball.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming match between SRH and LSG, scheduled to take place tomorrow at 3 pm. SRH, currently at the ninth position in the points table, has won only four out of the ten matches they have played so far. Fans are eager to see if SRH can replicate their previous performance and secure a victory against LSG.