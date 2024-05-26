SRH win toss, elect to bat first against KKR in IPL final

The Hyderabad side made one change from the last match, bringing in Shahbaz Ahmed in place of Abdul Samad, while KKR retained their eleven from Qualifier 1.

Press Trust of India | Updated: 26th May 2024 7:49 pm IST
L-R: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL final here on Sunday.

KKR have earlier won the title two times, while SRH are seeking their second IPL trophy.

The Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

