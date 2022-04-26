SRH’s bowlers dominate costly batsmen of opponent teams

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) got its worst defeat in IPL 2022 first two matches. The team’s batting flopped badly. However, SRH was able to win its next five consecutive matches due to the performance of its bowlers.

During the mega auction of IPL 2022, while many teams were purchasing their batsman and bowlers with huge amounts, SRH decided to retain its old bowlers. The team was able to purchase the four best bowlers – Bhuvanesh Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natrajan, and Marco Johnson – in just 16.40 crore.

The bowlers of SRH have dominated the costly batsmen of other teams. Natrajan took 15 wickets, Umran Malik 10, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9 and Marco Jansen 6 wickets so far. The variation in their bowling has given a tough time to the opponent team’s batsman.