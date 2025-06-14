Hyderabad: Though Sunrisers Hyderabad didn’t lift the IPL 2025 trophy, the Orange Army might still have a huge reason to celebrate as SRH owner Kavya Maran is rumoured to marry celebrated music composer and playback singer Anirudh Ravichander, according to viral reports.

The speculation gained traction after a Reddit post claimed that the two are in a serious relationship and might take the next step soon. The post even mentioned that superstar Rajinikanth had personally spoken to Kalanithi Maran, Kavya’s father and chairman of Sun Group about their relationship, adding more fuel to the rumours.

As per a report by Kaumudi Online, the duo started dating in 2024. Adding to the buzz, Reddit users also claimed they spotted the couple together in Las Vegas recently.

While there’s no official confirmation yet, fans of both Anirudh and Kavya are eagerly waiting for some kind of announcement.

More About Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most sought-after names in Indian music world, having composed chartbusters across Tamil and Hindi cinema. His voice in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan became an instant fan-favourite.

Kavya Maran, on the other hand, is not just the daughter of media mogul Kalanithi Maran but also a dynamic figure in the cricketing world. She manages operations for Sun Group’s music channels and is often spotted in the stands during IPL matches, passionately supporting her team. Her energetic reactions during matches frequently go viral, making her a fan-favourite off the field.

While the wedding bells are yet to be officially rung, social media is already rooting for this high-profile wedding.