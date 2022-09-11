Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win Asia Cup title

Dubai: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka posted 170 for six after being put in to bat.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 71 not out 45 off balls.

Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets.

In response, Pakistan could only manage 147 all out in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka in 20 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 71 not out; Haris Rauf 3/29). Pakistan 147 all out in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 55; Wanindu Hasaranga 3/27).