Sri Lanka issues flood, lightning warnings for 12 districts

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology on Saturday issued a warning of heavy floods for 12 out of a total of 25 districts in the South Asian country, where heavy rains were reported over the last few days.

The 12 districts are Puttalam, Kurunegala, Kandy, Gampaha, Kegalla, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Galle, Matara and Hambantota.

The department said heavy showers of more than 100 mm will hit the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-Western provinces and the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read World Bank approves $1.25 bn financing for Bangladesh

Heavy showers of about 75 mm are expected in the other above mentioned districts.

Meanwhile, the department also issued an advisory for severe lightning for 18 districts.

The public was asked to take necessary precautions against floods and lightning.