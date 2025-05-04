Sri Lanka opt to field against India

Colombo: Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to field against India in their Women’s ODI Tri-series match here on Sunday.

India lead the standings with two wins from two matches while hosts Sri Lanka are placed second with one win and one loss in two games. The third team in the tournament, South Africa have lost both their first two matches.

Teams:

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera.