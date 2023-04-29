Sri Lanka to introduce new laws to achieve green economy: President

The President noted that Sri Lanka will take the lead in ensuring that the developing economies receive the resources to mitigate climate change. It intends to play a role in the global campaign for climate change mitigation.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th April 2023 8:31 am IST
Sri Lankan Prime Minister and acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that his government would introduce new laws to establish the country as a green economy, according to a statement from the Presidential Media Division.

Addressing the Presidential Environment Awards 2021-2022 ceremony in Colombo on Friday, Wickremesinghe highlighted that it is not solely the responsibility of developing countries such as Sri Lanka to mitigate climate change, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President emphasised that developed countries should also contribute to the cause.

Tags
