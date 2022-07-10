Sri Lankan Police arrest 3 persons for setting fire to PM Wickremesinghe’s pvt residence

Colombo: Sri Lankan police on Sunday arrested three people for setting Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence here on fire a day earlier, which caused extensive destruction of the property, media reports said.

A group of irate protesters on Saturday night entered Wickremesinghe’s private residence at Cambridge Place and set it on fire, inflicting extensive damage to the property and damaging a luxury sedan, amid massive anti-government protests.

A video released by Daily Mirror newspaper on Twitter, which showed grim visuals of Wickremesinghe’s charred residence and a damaged sedan.

Paintings and other artworks were strewn across the house and the compound.

Among those arrested include a 19-year-old Mount Lavinia resident and two residents of Galle, aged 24 and 28 respectively, web portal Colombo Page reported, quoting the Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Talduwa.

More arrests are on the anvil, as the police have widened their scope of investigations, he said.

Talduwa said the suspects are currently in the custody of Colpetty Police, and will be produced in court later on Sunday, web portal Lanka First reported.

The residence was replete with a rare collection of books and old Buddha statues, most of which Wickremesinghe had inherited, the Colombo Page report said, quoting a spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Wickremesinghe and his spouse Professor Maithrie Wickremesinghe stayed in this residence, the report said.

The incident came hours after Wickremesinghe offered to resign to make way for an all-party government.

Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has also offered to resign on July 13.

Hours before his decision, a huge mob broke the police cordon and entered the Presidential House.