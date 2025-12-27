Sri Lankan police detain Tamil politician for questioning

Devananda, an ex-Tamil militant and the leader of the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) has held many ministerial positions from 1994 until 2024.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th December 2025 1:44 am IST
Douglas Devananda
Douglas Devananda

Colombo: A Sri Lankan Tamil politician and an ex-minister has been detained for questioning by the police after a weapon issued to him was found in possession of a criminal.

Advertisement

Douglas Devananda, who has been declared a proclaimed offender by a Chennai court in 1996 in the case relating to a shootout at Choolaimedu in 1986, was detained by the crime investigation department of police on Friday through a court order, police said.

He was detained for questioning after a firearm officially issued to him was found in the possession of a noted underworld figure.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The criminal was extradited from Dubai in 2020 and was later killed in a shootout with the police.

Devananda, an ex-Tamil militant and the leader of the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) has held many ministerial positions from 1994 until 2024.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th December 2025 1:44 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button