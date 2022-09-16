Sri Lanka’s former president Sirisena named suspect in Easter Sunday attacks

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th September 2022 7:25 pm IST
Maithripala Sirisena
ANI

Colombo: A Sri Lankan court on Friday named former president Maithripala Sirisena as a suspect in the 2019 Easter bombings in which 270 people, including 11 Indians, were killed.

The Colombo Fort magistrate’s court, which pronounced the judgement, accused Sirisena of neglecting intelligence reports on the impending attack leading to the bombings.

Sirisena, 71, will now have to appear in court on October 14.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Sri Lanka opens Chinese-built Lotus Tower for public viewing

The former president was earlier held as responsible for the attack by a probe panel he was forced to appoint following pressure from the Catholic Church and the relatives of the victims.

He had denied the allegation.

On April 21, 2019, nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, killing 270 people.
named suspect in Easter Sunday attacks

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button