Sri Ram Sene chief urges Hindus not to buy gold from Muslim shops

Hyderabad: In another attempt to isolate Muslims in the country, Chief of Sri Ram Sene, Pramod Muthalik, called for the economic boycott of Muslim gold shops.

The chief of the right wing outfit urged Hindus not to buy gold jewellery from Muslim gold shops in view of the festival of Akshaya Tritiya in Kerala on Monday.

According to Muthalik, by buying gold from Muslim jewellers, people are inadvertently funding alleged crimes against Hindus in Kerala.

“Kerela is a state with plenty of Muslim gold jewellers. Whereas, this state also has one of the highest attacks on Hindus. If you buy gold from them on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, then you are funding the murders of Hindus,” alleged Muthalik.

Muthalik stressed that Akshaya Tritiya is a Hindu festival, thereby gold should only be purchased from Hindu establishments.

Also known as the festival of wealth, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated across India on May 3 this year. The festival is considered to be celebrated to bring good fortune to a home.

Tritiya is a Sanskrit word which means ‘third’, and Akshaya means ‘forever’. It is said that if you buy something on Akshaya Tritiya, it stays with you for the rest of your life. This prompts people across the country to buy gold jewellery, among other things, during the festival.