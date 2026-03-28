Sri Ramnavami: Tension in Nizamabad as BJP MLA clashes with police over DJ vehicle

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the Hamaliwada area of Nizamabad on Friday night, March 27, after a dispute broke out during a Sri Ramnavami procession, with BJP MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana at the centre of the controversy.

Police reportedly stopped a DJ vehicle involved in the procession, citing a lack of prior permission. The situation escalated when the MLA arrived at the spot and engaged in a heated argument with police officials over the restrictions.

Videos of the altercation went viral on social media.

In a dramatic turn of events, Dhanpal Suryanarayana took control of the DJ vehicle and drove it himself after police refused to allow its use.

Police later managed to bring the situation under control. No violence was reported, but the incident has triggered discussion over the enforcement of permissions and the conduct of public representatives during such situations.

Raja Singh’s hate-filled yatra

This incident comes on the same day as the Sri Ramnavami procession in Hyderabad’s Old City on March 27, led by former BJP MLA T Raja Singh, turned into a large-scale show of strength marked by incendiary songs, provocative speeches and the open display of swords, all under heavy police deployment.

The densely packed procession, with saffron flags and DJ-mounted vehicles, saw participants raising chants of “Jai Shri Ram” while songs invoking the idea of India as a Hindu Rashtra were played.

Addressing the crowd, Singh made controversial and confrontational remarks, claiming a decline in the Hindu population and calling for the country to be declared a Hindu Rashtra, while also issuing warnings to police officials and making derogatory comments targeting Asaduddin Owaisi.

He further alleged threats to his family during his speech. The procession was part of a larger Shobha Yatra spanning around 7 km from Sitarambagh temple to Hanuman Vyamshala, with Singh’s rally merging en route; police deployed around 1,500 personnel across sensitive locations and covered religious structures along the route as a precaution.

Officials estimated participation at nearly two lakh people, though there was no immediate confirmation of action over the speeches, songs, or display of weapons during the event.



