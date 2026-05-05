Sridhar Babu launches Rs 453 crore ITP Aero Facility project

IT-Aero India will manufacture end-fittings and brackets required for rigid tubes used in aircraft engines.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th May 2026 1:21 pm IST
Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu launches ITP Aero India facility
Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu launches ITP Aero India facility

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday, May 5, performed a groundbreaking ceremony for the ITP Aero Facility project at Shamshabad.

The new facility is being established at the Hardware Park Phase 3 in Shamshabad in Rangareddy district, with an investment of Rs 453 crore, spread across 10 acres.

IT-Aero India will manufacture end-fittings and brackets required for rigid tubes used in aircraft engines. The plant is expected to begin full-scale operations by 2027.

Subhan Bakery

This project will generate employment for approximately 350 highly skilled professionals in areas such as precision engineering, advanced manufacturing, and quality control. The workforce is projected to expand to around 600 employees in the future.

After laying the foundation stone, the minister said, “This initiative reflects our continued commitment to fostering industrial growth, driving innovation, and creating high value employment opportunities in the state.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th May 2026 1:21 pm IST

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