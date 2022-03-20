Srinagar-Leh highway reopened

Zojila: A security personnel stands guard during the re-opening of the Srinagar-Leh national highway at snowbound Zojila, in Ganderbal district, Saturday, March 19, 2022. The 434-km long Srinagar-Leh national highway has been re-opened for vehicular movement in the record time of 73 days, after its closure in January this year following heavy snowfall, according to officials. (PTI Photo\/S. Irfan) Zojila: A security personnel stands guard during the re-opening of the Srinagar-Leh national highway at snowbound Zojila, in Ganderbal district, Saturday, March 19, 2022. The 434-km long Srinagar-Leh national highway has been re-opened for vehicular movement in the record time of 73 days, after its closure in January this year following heavy snowfall, according to officials. (PTI Photo\/S. Irfan) Zojila: Border Roads Organisation Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary flags off vehicles, during the re-opening of the Srinagar-Leh national highway at snowbound Zojila, in Ganderbal district, Saturday, March 19, 2022. The 434-km long Srinagar-Leh national highway has been re-opened for vehicular movement in the record time of 73 days, after its closure in January this year following heavy snowfall, according to officials. (PTI Photo\/S. Irfan)