Srinagar-Leh highway reopened

Published: 20th March 2022 8:40 am IST
Zojila: Vehicle pass through the snowbound Zojila, in Ganderbal district, Saturday, March 19, 2022. The 434-km long Srinagar-Leh national highway has been re-opened for vehicular movement in the record time of 73 days, after its closure in January this year following heavy snowfall, according to officials. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Zojila: A security personnel stands guard during the re-opening of the Srinagar-Leh national highway at snowbound Zojila, in Ganderbal district, Saturday, March 19, 2022. The 434-km long Srinagar-Leh national highway has been re-opened for vehicular movement in the record time of 73 days, after its closure in January this year following heavy snowfall, according to officials. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Zojila: Border Roads Organisation Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary flags off vehicles, during the re-opening of the Srinagar-Leh national highway at snowbound Zojila, in Ganderbal district, Saturday, March 19, 2022. The 434-km long Srinagar-Leh national highway has been re-opened for vehicular movement in the record time of 73 days, after its closure in January this year following heavy snowfall, according to officials. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

