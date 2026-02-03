SRK, Big B in Epstein files? How a viral mix-up fooled the internet

Hyderabad: The recent unsealing of documents linked to billionaire child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has created worldwide buzz, but it has also unexpectedly drawn names from Bollywood – from actors Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Nandita Das. However, the reality is not what it appears.

As the discussion gathered pace online, several social media posts began highlighting references to Indian film personalities. Kashyap and Das’ names feature in email exchanges connected to international cultural and academic events. These mentions are strictly professional and do not indicate any misconduct or link to Epstein’s activities.

Separately, while scanning the newly unsealed material for possible Bollywood connections, the names of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan surfaced in what was being circulated as court paperwork, prompting questions about why the two stars appeared in the documents.

Epstein Library (DOJ)

The document in question is not part of Epstein’s court filings. It is a Quora Digest email dated August 11, 2016, sent as part of a routine subscription. Shah Rukh Khan’s name appears in an unrelated discussion about fitness and abdominal muscles, likely because his much-discussed six-pack abs for the film “Om Shanti Om” were in the spotlight at the time.

Amitabh Bachchan’s mention explained

Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan’s name appears only in a forwarded 2009 email listing United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors. He is cited solely for his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador alongside other global figures.

Epstein Library (DOJ)

There is no allegation, association or wrongdoing linked to him. The email is informational in nature and entirely unrelated to Epstein’s criminal case.

To put the rumours to rest, there is no connection between Jeffrey Epstein and either Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan. The confusion appears to stem from mislabelled documents, cropped screenshots and viral misinformation.