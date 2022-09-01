SRK brings Lord Ganpati home with AbRam, feasts on modaks

Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali are the festivals when fans of the star eagerly await an update on the way he celebrates each occasion every year.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st September 2022 10:34 am IST
SRK brings Lord Ganpati home with AbRam, feasts on modaks
ians

Mumbai: Keeping up with his tradition of bringing home Lord Ganpati every year on Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan this time around welcomed the god with AbRam. or as he likes to fondly call him, “The li’l one”.

As the city of Mumbai soaks in the colours of its biggest festival, SRK welcomed the god to his Mannat residence in the Bandra area. The father-son duo then feasted on the modaks (dumplings with sweet stuffing) to their hearts’ content.

Also Read
Shailendra; the brightest star of Hindi cinema’s Golden Era

Sharing a picture of Lord Ganpati on social media, SRK wrote in the caption: “Ganpatiji welcomed home by li’l one and me. The modaks after were delicious; the learning is, through hard work, perseverance and faith in God, you can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!”

MS Education Academy

Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali are the festivals when fans of the star eagerly await an update on the way he celebrates each occasion every year.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button