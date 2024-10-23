SRK buys new luxurious car for AbRam, check out its price

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, known as King Khan, is famous for his success and luxurious lifestyle. With a net worth of over Rs 7000 crores, he enjoys the finest things, from grand homes to luxury cars.

Recently, Shah Rukh made news by buying his youngest son, Abram, a brand-new Lexus LM 350h 4S Ultra Luxury. This high-end vehicle is among the most expensive MPVs in India.

Abram’s New Lexus LM 350h

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest purchase, the Lexus LM 350h, costs around Rs 2.5 crore. Abram and his friend, actress Amrita Arora’s son, were recently seen enjoying the ride in Mumbai, grabbing the attention of many fans.

Shah Rukh’s choice of the Lexus LM reflects his love for luxury cars and sets him apart from other Bollywood stars who often choose more common luxury brands.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Impressive Car Collection

Shah Rukh Khan’s car collection is worth over Rs 31 crore and includes some of the world’s most prestigious vehicles. His collection features cars like the Bugatti Veyron, Bentley Continental GT, BMW 7 Series, Audi A6, and Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe. One of his most prized possessions is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a symbol of luxury around the globe.

His children also enjoy a taste of this luxury. His daughter, Suhana Khan, began driving with a Suzuki Swift but now uses a Mercedes Benz S 450. His son, Aryan Khan, has owned several high-end cars, including the GLE43 AMG and a Range Rover.

Shah Rukh Khan’s choice of the Lexus LM suggests a new trend in the luxury car world. As more celebrities explore unique, stylish vehicles, it is clear that brands like Lexus are becoming a fresh symbol of status and luxury.