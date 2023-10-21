SRK, Deepika, Sidharth and other B-town celebs party together, see pics

Mumbai: Friday night turned out to be special for all Bollywood lovers as their favourite stars gathered under one roof for a special party.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, who’s who of Bollywood attended a bash at one of the famous restaurants in Mumbai.

SRK made his entry at the venue along with ‘Dunki’ director Rajkumar Hirani. The ‘Pathaan’ star looked dapper in an all-black suit with his gelled hair pulled back in a small ponytail.

Rajkumar was in his usual shirt and trousers paired with a waistcoat look.

SRK’s wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan also attended the party. The mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in black. Gauri wore a printed black shirt with black trousers, while Suhana was in a black top with striped pants.

Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red bodycon dress that she paired with red heels and red lipstick.

Sidharth Malhotra also served major style goals at the party. He was seen donning a brown jacket that he paired with a black t-shirt and black pants.

Filmmaker Karan Johar opted for an oversized wine-coloured jacket and matching trousers for the occasion.

Suniel Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Panday and Jackky Bhagnani were also spotted at the private party.

It is not known who actually hosted the party but seeing all these stars together literally left fans excited. SRK’s presence definitely added more “chaar chaand” to the party.

Speaking of his work front, he is all set to feature in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial ‘ Dunki’. SRK recently confirmed the release date of ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’.

He said, “We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released ‘Jawan’, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release ‘Dunki’. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. ‘Dunki’ marks the first collaboration of the ‘Chak De India’ actor with ‘3 Idiots’ fame director Hirani and ‘Pink’ actor Taapsee.

Sharing what fans can expect from the film, SRK earlier said, “It is a comic film. His (Rajkumar Hirani) films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions, and about the country. So, it is a big journey film, and it goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India.”