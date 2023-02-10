SRK, Deepika’s ‘get ready with me’ video takes internet by storm

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable on-screen pairs. From ‘Om Shanti Om’ to ‘Pathaan’, the two have been winning hearts with their chemistry.

The two have now come together to promote Deepika skincare brand 82°E. On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram and dropped a super cool candid video with none other than SRK.

In the clip, Deepika is seen giving some skincare tips to SRK and fans absolutely love their fun banter over skincare. The two first cleanse their face with a cleanser and then Deepika suggests to Shah Rukh to ‘hydrate, hydrate’.

As Deepika tells SRK to drink a lot of water, SRK brings his amazing sense of humour and quips, “You can mix whatever you like to in the water as long as there is a lot of water.”

In the video, Shah Rukh also tells Deepika he feels ‘freshy freshy’ as he washes his face with face wash. Deepika then tells him that his daughter Suhana Khan will be happy that he is finally following a skincare routine.

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote in the caption, “It is no secret that I started my career with this handsome man [read @iamsrk] and that we have now done four movies together! But getting ready and going through our skin care routine together was a whole other level of fun! Check it Out.”

Deepika and SRK’s video on skincare left fans in awe.

“How cute,” a social media user commented.

“Only deepika can make srk do skin care on camera,” another one wrote.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om, which was released 15 years ago. After ‘Om Shanti Om’, SRK and Deepika reunited in films like ‘ Chennai Express’ (2013) and ‘Happy New Year’ (2014) and the latest ‘Pathaan’, which has created history at the box office.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has raked in over Rs 800 crore worldwide at the box office. It also stars John Abraham in the lead role.