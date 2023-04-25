SRK directed by his son Aryan Khan in new ad, check out

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned muse for his son Aryan Khan’s directorial ad.

Aryan got behind the camera for the ad of D’yavol X, which is being touted as a ‘limited release luxury streetwear’. On Monday, the young boy took to Instagram and shared the ad’s teaser which features none other than the ‘King Khan’.

In the teaser, a paintbrush is seen on the floor and presumably, Shah Rukh picks it up, although the camera’s angle changes before the face is revealed. Towards the end, SRK’s face appears for a split second.

Sharing the video, Aryan wrote, “ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW_YZ X will be here in 24 hours…Follow @dyavol.x for exclusive content.”

The clip garnered loads of likes and comments.

Aryan’s sister Suhana dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

“Best wishes to you Aryan,” a social media user commented.

A few months ago, Aryan announced on Instagram that he has completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing.

Previously, in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman’s talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan’s career ambitions. On ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’, Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor.

Shah Rukh said though his son is a ‘good writer,’ he doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor.

“He (Aryan) doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he’s a good writer… I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me,” Shah Rukh had said.

On the other hand, Suhana is following in her father’s footsteps. She is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’.

Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

The film will exclusively stream on Netflix. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics ‘The Archies’. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, ‘The Archies’ is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The official release date of the film is still awaited.