Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his love for luxurious timepieces need no introduction. Known for owning some of the most iconic and expensive watches in the world, SRK once again proved why he is the King of style during his recent appearance at the IIFA 2025 press conference.

The event, held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, saw SRK alongside Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, and Rajasthan’s Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Smt. Diya Kumari. IIFA co-founders Andre Timmins, Viraf Sarkari, and Sabbas Joseph were also present to mark the 25th anniversary of the prestigious awards.

As always, Shah Rukh Khan stole the spotlight, and this time, it was his wristwatch that caught everyone’s attention. He was seen wearing the Audemars Piguet [Re]Master Selfwinding, a limited-edition timepiece worth a staggering Rs 68 lakh, with only 250 pieces available globally.

The actor also owns two more luxurious watches from the same brand, including the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, worth Rs 4.2 crore and Rs 4.74 crore.

On the professional front, SRK revealed a major update about his upcoming film King. Speaking at the event, he said, “I am in the middle of starting a film shoot, but when they said that IIFA is completing 25 years, I had to be there. Hence, I rushed here and am hoping to be in Jaipur on March 9.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix, King is touted to be an action-packed entertainer. For the first time, he will share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan. The movie is also expected to feature Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.