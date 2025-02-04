Mumbai: Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, made a stylish appearance at the Next on Netflix event last night, where he officially announced the title of his son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial project, The Ba**ds of Bollywood. The event turned into a family affair with SRK attending alongside wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan and Suhana Khan.

Dressed to impress, SRK stole the spotlight with his all-black look. And as always, all eyes were on his wristwatch!

Known for his love for high-end timepieces, the superstar sported a new model of the luxurious Patek Philippe watch and the price is said to be approximately Rs 1 crore.

For the evening, SRK opted for a black patterned silk shirt with a wide collar, leaving the top buttons undone for a relaxed yet stylish vibe. He paired it with black leather pants, a textured black belt, and sleek Christian Louboutin dress shoes. He accessorized with a stylish bracelet, a chain, and a pair of sunglasses for that extra dash of sophistication.

On the work front, SRK is gearing up for his next big release, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is set to be extra special as it will also star his daughter Suhana Khan in an important role.

