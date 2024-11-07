SRK gets death threats, suspect named Faizan identified: Report

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly received a new death threat, prompting swift action from Mumbai Police. On Thursday, an unidentified individual made a threatening call to the Bandra Police Station, demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from the actor.

The call, made from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, led authorities to trace the suspect, identified as a young man named Faizan, through his active phone number, a report in NDTV said.

Following the threat, a case was registered at the Bandra Police Station, and a team has been sent to Raipur to investigate further.

🔴 #BREAKING | After Salman Khan, Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan gets death threat; more details awaited#ShahRukhKhan — NDTV (@ndtv) November 7, 2024

This recent incident comes after several intimidation attempts targeted at another Bollywood icon, Salman Khan, who has faced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In light of previous threats and the recent success of his blockbuster films Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s security was upgraded last year to Y+ category. The 59-year-old actor now has six armed personnel accompanying him at all times, increasing his protective detail from the previous two guards.

Shah Rukh recently celebrated his birthday with fans at an event in Mumbai, though for the first time, fans were not allowed to gather outside his home, Mannat, due to security concerns. The annual tradition, where the actor greets thousands of fans from his balcony, was canceled this year.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, ensuring all necessary measures are in place to protect King Khan.