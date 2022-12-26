SRK held AskSRK session on Twitter on occasion of Christmas

Mumbai: Fans seem super excited as superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screens after 4 years with ‘Pathaan’. Before the release of the trailer of movie, King Khan held an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter yesterday on the occasion of Christmas.

Merry Christmas to all. Spent the day designing and enjoying Christmas goodies with lil one. He has given me a little break now so maybe a quick #AskSRK then back to merriment. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 25, 2022

Fans asked various questions about the actor’s upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’ and showed that they are keen to see Bollywood‘s Badshah on the big screen again.



Replying to the question of the fan who asked about the release of the trailer of the Pathaan, the actor said that it will come when it comes…

Fan questioned in Hindi, “Pathaan trailer release kyo nahi kr rahe (Why aren’t you releasing Pathaan’s trailer)?” In reply, SRK said, “Ha ha meri marzi (It’s my wish)!!! It will come when it comes.”

Shah Rukh Khan, who has uncountable fans all over the globe made his followers more curious about his upcoming project with this reply. The biggest movie star is known all over the world for his acting skills and for maintaining stardom.

Well, SRK has made his fans wait for Pathaan’s trailer and it seems that he is pretty confident that his followers will wait for it. But it will be interesting to see whether the movie will be a box-office success or not.

Relevant to mention here that after the release of Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang, various right-wing political leaders have started seeking a ban on the movie in India.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. It will be released on the 25th of January 2023.