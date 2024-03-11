SRK, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta perform together [Video]

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, stole the spotlight at the recent Zee Cine Awards with his electrifying performances, including a captivating mashup of Jawan and Pathaan. The actor, known for setting stages on fire, also recreated scenes from his iconic films, leaving the audience in awe.

As the buzz around his latest performances grows, a throwback video from the 2005 Filmfare Awards has gone viral on Reddit. The video features SRK’s unforgettable performance alongside leading ladies Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Preity Zinta. Together, they danced to hit songs like ‘Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai,’ ‘Shava Shava,’ and ‘Pretty Woman,’ making it a rare and iconic moment for fans of 90s cinema.

Bollywood diva Rekha can also be seen joining them on the stage. Watch the viral clip below.

Here’s how fans are reacting to the video.

In other news, Shah Rukh Khan’s stellar work in the film ‘Jawan’ earned him accolades at Zee Cine Awards 2024. The actor graciously accepted the Best Actor award, along with two more honors. During his acceptance speech, Khan extended congratulations to his fellow industry members who contributed to Bollywood’s success in 2023, making it a memorable night for both the actor and his fans.