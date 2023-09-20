SRK makes grand entry at Ambanis Ganesh Chaturthi with family

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan stole attention with his presence at the Ambani family Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Tuesday night.

The ‘Jawan’ actor arrived at industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani’s residence Antilia with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber.

The Khan family was dressed to the nines. They happily posed for the paps.

SRK looked handsome in a pathani kurta and salwar. He pulled off his long hair in a small ponytail.

Gauri opted for a shiny beige ethnic suit. Suhana complemented her mom in an ivory suit.

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with family arrived at Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in Mumbai to attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. #GaneshChaturthi2023 pic.twitter.com/SuvtFBxxpX — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

AbRam won everyone’s hearts with his ethnic look. The little one looked super cute in a blue kurta.

Earlier in the day, SRK extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!”

Several fans reacted to Shah Rukh’s Ganesh Chaturthi wish and extended their heartfelt greetings.”Ganpati Bappa Maurya,” a fan commented.”Wish you the best sir,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of ‘Jawan’, which has broken several records at the box office. The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.In an interview with ANI, Atlee opened up about how his collaboration with SRK took place.

“I was busy shooting for ‘Bigil’ and all of sudden I got a call from Shah Rukh sir’s office. I flew to Mumbai and met Khan sir. It was a moment to cherish all my life. He humbly said, ‘I want to work with you.’ I was surprised to hear this. I replied, ‘Sir, it’s a great honour for me but I am just four films old.’ He then said, ‘You can make it…just do an Atlee film for me. I want to be a part of your world’. I came back to Chennai, worked on the script for eight months and then we finally came up with ‘Jawan’,” he wrote.

Deepika Padukone also has a special cameo in ‘Jawan’.