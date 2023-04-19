SRK once had to change his name to Abhinav, know why

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan apart from being a successful actor is too a great family man. He loves his family more than anything else and is very loyal to his wife Gauri Khan. King Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for over 30 years now and they still teach others how to care for each other.

Both Gauri and SRK are lucky enough as they got married according to their own wish but do you know how many barriers they have crossed to make it happen? Yes, it is not everybody’s cup of tea to marry a girl from another caste with the consent of the girl’s parents. But, SRK and Gauri did it.

Recalling when her parents were not so keen on her decision to marry SRK, Gauri in an interview in 2008, said her parents were “obviously not for it.” She said, “We were so young and then we decided to get married and to a person who is going to join films, and being from a different religion,” she told Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on their show First Ladies. Gauri Khan was only 21 years old at the time of marriage while Shah Rukh was 26 at the time.

Gauri also revealed how they changed Shah Rukh Khan’s name to Abhinav so that her parents could feel that he was Hindu. “We changed his name to Abhinav so they feel he is a Hindu boy but that was really silly and very childish,” she recalled.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with their kids (Instagram)

SRK and Gauri Khan are doting parents to three children – Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam and their family is considered as one of the most secular families of India. They celebrate both Eid and Diwali with pomp and gaiety. Shah Rukh Khan in an interview in 2013, spoke about his children’s religion and said, “It will also keep my two children completely confused. Sometimes, they ask me what religion they belong to and, like a good Hindi movie hero, I roll my eyes up to the sky and declare philosophically, ‘You are an Indian first and your religion is humanity”, or sing them an old Hindi film ditty, “Tu Hindu banega na Musalmaan banega – insaan ki aulaad hai insaan banega” set to Gangnam Style.”

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Jawan. His wife Gauri Khan is one of the best interior designers of India and is also producing films.