SRK-Priyanka to Shoaib-Sana: 10 Shocking celebrity extra-marital affairs

Mumbai: Indian cinema has many kinds of couples. Some keep their personal lives private while some share it on their Instagram handles. However, sometimes the married stars get involved in extra marital affairs which may or may not be real given the amount of rumours that can be easily spread just to create controversies and promote movies. There are some very famous alleged extra marital affairs that Bollywood and South industry has witnessed.

Here is a list of celebs including Shoaib Malik, Nagarjuna, Dhanush and more whose alleged extra-marital affairs made it to the headlines.

1. Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik walked down the aisle with actress Sana Javed. Shoaib parted ways from Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. As per reports, Sania was tired of Shoaib’s extra-marital affairs.

2. Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva

The popular South Indian actress was reportedly in a relationship with Prabhu Deva, which led to his wife Latha seeking justice in court.

3. Nagarjuna and Tabu

The South Indian actor was rumored to be in a relationship with Tabu in 2006. Several pictures of the rumoured couple too shocked the industry back then.

4. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra

It was reported that SRK got married to his Don co-star Priyanka Chopra secretly. The rumours of SRK and PeeCee’s marriage came as a shocker to the fans of both the actors in 2006. It is also rumoured that Gauri Khan has banned SRK for working with Priyanka Chopra now.

5. Dhanush and Shruti Haasan

The actor was rumored to have had an affair with Shruti Haasan after they met on the sets of the movie “3”.

6. Meenakshi Seshadri and Kumar Sanu

The actress was rumored to have had an affair with Kumar Sanu, who was married to Rita Bhattacharya at the time.

7. Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh

After announcing his separation from wife Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan was rumored to be having an extramarital affair with his “Dangal” co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. Many social media users even blamed Fatima for Aamir and Kiran’s divorce.

8. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

After Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways, rumors had it that the diva had an extra-marital affair with Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read 10 Women Salman Khan dated: Faria Alam to Sangeeta Bijlani

9. Govinda and Rani Mukerji

During the shooting of “Hadh Kar Di Aapne”, Govinda and Rani Mukerji were rumored to be having an affair.

10. Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra

Rumors had it that there was something brewing between Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, who have paired together for a few films.