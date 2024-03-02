SRK, Ranveer Singh pose with Dwayne Bravo at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Jamnagar: The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the talk of the town. With the presence of top Bollywood celebrities and international sensations, the event has reached unmatched levels of grandeur.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Several pictures and videos from the day 1 event are going viral on social media. And, the much-awaited one of King Khan is finally here.

Former captain of the West Indies cricket team Dwayne Bravo took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from the event featuring himself, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh.

SRK looked handsome as always in his signature blazer set look.

Bravo wore a white shirt and matching pants that he teamed up with a black and white striped blazer.

Father-to-be and actor Ranveer Singh looked dapper as he wore an all-white suit. He opted for a heavy beard and accessorized his look with black and red shades.

Image Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Wedding vibes! Chilling with the big boys! @iamsrk @ranveersingh Bollywood meets Cricket #SirChampion.”

As soon as the pictures were shared fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Bravo with badshah of Bollywood king khan.”

Another user commented, “Champion with king.”

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika have already begun in Jamnagar.

From pop sensation Rihanna’s performance to a special drone show, Ambani’s three-day pre-wedding festivities are a grand affair.

From Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who’s who from different fields has arrived to attend the celebrations.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is “passionate” about it, saying, “Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it.”

While talking about her son’s wedding she mentioned, “When it came to my youngest son Anant’s wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes – first, I wanted to celebrate our roots…Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it’s where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh was recently seen in the movie ‘Dunki’.

‘Dunki’ featured an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

‘Dunki’ focused on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term “donkey journey”, which refers to the long winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

With Dunki’s success, SRK now has three back-to-back hits in his kitty.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Singham Again’, which also stars Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3.’

‘Don 3’ will arrive in 2025.