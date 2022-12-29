SRK, Salman, Aamir: A look at their massive net worths

Mumbai: Bollywood is one of the biggest industries in the world and everybody dreams to become a star here to earn a handsome salary from films and endorsements. Over the past decade, we have seen various small-screen actors, models and social media stars have made the foray into the entertainment industry but achieving the name and fame that Khans have got is not everybody’s cup of tea.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are among the biggest stars in India with a massive fan following. They have been ruling the industry for a long time now. Keeping in mind the enormous fan base of the Khans, we have compiled the list of their net worth of 2022, so that you can easily identify who is richest among them.

Net Worth Of Khans Of Bollywood 2022

1. Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan (Twitter)

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan owns the Galaxy apartment, which reportedly costs around Rs 100 crores. Known as one of the wealthiest personalities of B-town, Salman is also into producing films.

The face of the popular reality show ‘ Bigg Boss‘, Salman Khan earns a whopping salary for hosting it. He also owns a clothing brand ‘Being Human’ and is earning a handsome salary for endorsing various products.

His earnings are around Rs. 1.01 crore daily, and his net worth comes to around Rs 2900 crore, according to multiple reports.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (Twitter)

A simple Delhi boy who came to Mumbai back in ’80s with a big dream is now counted as one of the most successful and celebrated stars in Bollywood. Well, we are speaking about none other than the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. He is not just name, but an emotion to millions of his fans out there.

Owner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders, SRK is one of the most loved celebrities across the globe. SRK is not only a versatile actor but also a successful businessman.

He knows very well that people in India are crazy about films and cricket and he is investing in both. Badshah Khan also owns property in Dubai. According to reports, he earns around Rs 1.40 crore every day and his net worth is Rs 5593 crore (approx).

3. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Aamir Khan is one of the most dedicated superstars of Bollywood. Reportedly, he was the first Bollywood actor to cross the 100 crore mark with his 2008 film Ghajini, which became the highest-grossing film of all time until his next release 3 Idiots.

Keeping in mind the multiple successes and a career spanning over 30 long years the actor’s net worth is estimated to be around 1500 crores.