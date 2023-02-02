SRK, Salman announce retirement from Bollywood? See viral video

Mumbai: After the golden period of Indian cinema where Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar used to rule the hearts of Indian cinema lovers, Khans era started. The “Khans of Bollywood” – Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan – brought the industry to new heights and have been captivating audiences for decades. have been ruling the industry for decades and have done many notable works till date.

They are considered as the most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema and have amassed a huge fan following across the globe. As all the three Khans are in their fifties, it is said that Bollywood has not produced yet any other such actor to replace Khans and their charismatic personalities. The craze of Khans is still growing in India and fans want them to entertain the public until they breathe their last.

Currently, SRK-starrer Pathaan is setting records at the box office and it is predicted that the movie will be the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood. Salman Khan had a cameo appearance in the movie. The duo were seen together on the big screen in the 1995 film Karan Arjun.

Fans were waiting eagerly to see both actors on the big screen together and it finally happened in Pathaan. In the movie SRK is seen saying to Salman, “Mein bhi kabhi kabhi sonchta hun 30 saal hogaye yaar, ab chod dena chahiye,” to which Salman replies, ‘Lekin hamari jagah lega kaun?’

Their statement has left fans concerned as they speculate that Salman and SRK may announce retirement from Bollywood after finishing all their projects which they are working on currently. Aamir Khan has also announced separation from Bollywood for a while last year. Watch the video of Salman and Shah Rukh Khan below and check out comments of the fans.

Salman Khan will be next seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’ while SRK will be seen in Jawan and Dunki.