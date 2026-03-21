SRK set for high-intensity action shoot in Mumbai: Report

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to raise the action level once again with his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The actor will soon begin filming one of the most intense and large-scale action sequences of the movie.

High-Intensity Action with International Fighters

The highlight of this schedule is the involvement of 10 trained Russian fighters. These professionals have been specially brought in to perform a crucial fight sequence that promises to be gritty and realistic. The team has reportedly spent weeks preparing to ensure the action looks authentic on screen.

The shoot will take place at Golden Tobacco Studios in Mumbai. A detailed set resembling an old, abandoned mill has been constructed for this sequence. Filming is expected to begin around March 23 and will continue for about a week.

Focus on Realism and Scale

According to reports, this is not just a regular fight scene. It is one of the most elaborate action blocks in the film. The focus is on grounded combat and raw physical action, rather than overly stylised sequences. This approach reflects Siddharth Anand’s style of blending realism with cinematic storytelling.

The inclusion of international stunt performers shows the makers’ intention to match global action standards. This sequence is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the film.

Star-Studded Cast and Big Plans Ahead

King features a strong ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana, which has already created huge excitement among fans.

Apart from action, the film will also feature a grand dance sequence planned for next month, adding more scale and visual appeal.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026. With high-budget action, international talent, and a powerful cast, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year.