SRK skips Ambanis’ events, spotted at posh cafe, photo viral

Mumbai: The Ambani family’s events are nothing short of spectacular, often drawing a star-studded lineup of guests from both Bollywood and the international entertainment industry. The recent Sangeet function of the Ambani family was no exception, with a guest list that included the who’s who of the celebrity world.

From international pop sensation Justin Bieber to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, the event was a glittering affair with performances that left the audience in awe.

However, one notable absence was that of Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood and a close family friend of the Ambanis. Shah Rukh, who had attended and performed at the pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, was missing from the Sangeet function. Reports suggest that while he could not make it to the Sangeet, he is expected to attend the wedding, which is scheduled to take place on July 12th in Mumbai.

SRK’s New Viral Photo From NYC

A viral picture captured Shah Rukh Khan with his daughter, actress Suhana Khan, in New York City. In the photo, SRK sported a casual look with his signature ponytail, a baseball cap, and a t-shirt, while Suhana donned a charming floral dress. The father-daughter duo appeared busy, possibly waiting for their order, with Suhana involved in a phone call and Shah Rukh occupied with something else.

King Khan spotted with Suhana at a cafe in New York!!#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/U2nJeNW0Tp — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) July 9, 2024

Just a few days prior, another picture of the actor playing cricket with Suhana in a park in London also made waves on social media. The photos showed SRK enjoying a fun cricket session, where Suhana tried her hand at batting. This playful moment between the father and daughter added a touch of warmth and relatability to the superstar’s image, endearing him even more to his fans.

As the wedding date approaches, there is much anticipation and excitement surrounding who will attend and what grand spectacles will unfold. Shah Rukh Khan’s expected presence at the wedding is particularly eagerly awaited by his fans and the media alike. Given his close relationship with the Ambani family and his history of gracing their events with memorable performances, his participation is sure to add a special touch to the celebrations.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan’s lineup of upcoming films is impressive, to say the least. Besides “King,” he is confirmed to be working on “Pathaan 2” and “Tiger vs Pathaan.” These projects have already created a significant buzz, and the addition of a new big-budget entertainer only adds to the excitement.