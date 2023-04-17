SRK sports super expensive Bulgari watch for IPL match. Guess price

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar and owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan, made a stunning appearance at RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match held in Kolkata on April 6. But what grabbed everyone’s eyeballs was his iconic timepiece. He was spotted wearing Bulgari Bvlgari Octo Roma Flying Tourbillon watch as he walked around the stadium greeting everyone post match.

The price of this watch, however, is what truly sets it apart. It is a true symbol of opulence and extravagance, worth Rs 53L, as per reports. Yes, you people read it right.

SRK’ exquisite timepiece features a thick black case housing a complex and fascinating flying tourbillon movement that is truly breathtaking. The watch has a bold and distinctive design with the Bulgari Bvlgari logo engraved on it, which adds to its sophisticated charm.

The Bulgari Bvlgari Octo Roma Flying Tourbillon is a timepiece that displays luxury and refinement for those who appreciate the finer things in life. With a price tag that reflects its uniqueness, it’s no surprise that it’s popular among celebrities and watch collectors alike.

On the work front, SRK is currently working on both ‘Jawan’, which is directed by Atlee, and ‘Dunki’, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.