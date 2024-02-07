SRK spotted playing football, inside video of Mannat goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the industry for over three decades now. He is known for his romantic, action, and comedy roles. He had a phenomenal year in 2023, with three back-to-back hits: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. These films accumulated more than Rs 2000 crore at the box office and received critical acclaim as well.

Shah Rukh Khan spent Tuesday evening at his residence, Mannat, and enjoyed a game of football with his sons AbRam and Aryan.

In a video shared by a fan account on Instagram, the Khans can be seen sporting a white tee during the game. They turned their backyard into their football field as they enjoyed the match. Watch the video below.

Shah Rukh is a huge football fan and has often expressed his love for the sport. He has watched several football matches, including the FIFA World Cups, and has played friendly matches with his friends in the industry.

What a lovely evening @Arsenal congratulations. Thx @MesutOzil1088 & #AmineGulse for your warmth love & hospitality. See u guys soon in India. pic.twitter.com/4rtBJXZ5uW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 1, 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has not announced his next project yet, but there are rumours that he has a cameo in Yash’s upcoming Kannada film, Toxic. There are also speculations that he is in talks with Vishal Bhardwaj for a film and that he might team up with his daughter Suhana Khan. However, none of these projects have been confirmed by the actors or the filmmakers.