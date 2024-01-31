Exclusive Scoop: Shah Rukh Khan and his upcoming projects

Mumbai: In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan starred in three movies: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Cumulatively, these movies grossed over Rs 2600 crores at the box office worldwide.

Dunki became the 10th Shah Rukh Khan film to enter the Rs 100 crore club after Ra One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, Pathaan, and Jawan.

The expectations of fans from the King Of Bollywood have raised even more as one can’t have enough of him. All eyes are on him as to what next project he is going to work on or is currently doing.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Movies 2024

After Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in an action-packed avatar in King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, King is expected to be a thrilling action thriller. What makes the movie even more special is the fact that SRK will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Rumors say that director Sujoy Ghosh has also approached SRK for his next project and looks like the deal is sealed and going on floors very soon.

After wrapping up the film with Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh will move on to shooting for India’s biggest action film, Tiger v/s Pathaan, with Salman Khan. The pre-production work of Tiger v/s Pathaan is going on right now and shooting might go on floors in a few weeks.

As per our exclusive source, Farah Khan, Atlee, Anand L Rai, and few more directors narrated storylines to SRK.

After seeing the grand success of Jawan and its dream run on the box office collections, many South industry directors are lined up with their scripts and willing to work with the Badshah.

During the lockdown period he has sat down with several South directors Raj/Dk, Lokesh Kanakaraj, and few other Tamil/Malayalam directors. As per our internal source, SRK liked a few subjects and asked directors to come up after developing the full script. But no concrete news about it has come out yet.

In a recent interview, Jawan’s director Atlee said that he is working on a script that will bring together two stars – Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay.

Atlee said, “I called Vijay Anna and invited him to the party, and he said he would make it for sure. So, when he came, Shah Rukh sir and Anna discussed between themselves and called me. Shah Rukh sir told me if I ever have plans of directing a dual hero film, they both are ready for it. Vijay Anna also said, ‘Ama pa’. So, I am working on it. It could be my next film. I am working very hard to come up with a script for it. Let’s see.”

The excitement to know about Shah Rukh Khan’s next project of work is quite high among the fans.