SRK steals attention at Diwali bash of Salman Khan’s sister

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made Diwali extremely special for his fans with his appearance at the Diwali bash of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita.

Decked up in a blue kurta pyjama, the ‘Pathaan’ star looked dapper in ethnic. He also styled his hair in a ponytail. SRK’s wife Gauri Khan and sister Shehnaz also attended the bash.

Speaking of Salman, he ditched ethnic and made an uber-cool appearance at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Diwali party in a black shirt and brown pants.

Several celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, Saiee Manjrekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Alizeh Agnihotri, among others, attended the Diwali bash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is being lauded for his special cameo in Salman’s ‘Tiger 3’, which hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali.

SRK reprised his role of ‘Pathaan’ in ‘Tiger 3’, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the action thriller also has Hrithik Roshan’s cameo.

In December, SRK will be seen headlining Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, which also features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.

‘Dunki’ is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023. The film marks SRK’s first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.

Shah Rukh on his 58th birthday, treated his fans with the first glimpse of the film. Titled Dunki Drop 1, the actor shared the clip on his Instagram account. He captioned it, “A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here…#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas.”

The Dunki Drop 1 gave a glimpse into the world of Rajkumar, it’s a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores.