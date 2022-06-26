SRK- Tabu: B-Town celebs who spent their childhood in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Be its rich cultural history or its lip-smacking food, Hyderabad is famous for many things. It is also famous for producing prominent personalities like Sarojini Naidu, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, and many more who went on to reach great heights in their career and make Hyderabad proud.

However, not many know that there are certain Bollywood celebrities who also have Hyderabadi roots and have spent their childhood in the ‘City of Nizams’.

Scroll ahead to have a look at these Bollywood celebrities.

1. Tabu

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi aka Tabu was born in a Hyderabadi family and has spent her childhood in the lane of the ‘City of Pearls’. In fact, she did her entire schooling in St. Ann’s High School, Vijayanagar Colony in Hyderabad.

Furthermore, according to multiple reports, Tabu owns a palatial five bed-room house in Jubilee Hills which is located at a stone’s throw from her close friend Nagarjuna’s house.

2. Sushmita Sen

Although Sushmita Sen was born into a Bengali family, a better part of her childhood was spent in Hyderabad as her father, a former Indian Air Force Wing Commander was posted in the city. She reportedly did her schooling at St. Anns High School in Secunderabad.

3. Dia Mirza

Former Miss Asia Pacific and actress, Dia Mirza has also spent her childhood in Hyderabad as her step-father Ahmed Mirza hailed from the city. As a child, she used to live in Banjara Hills and initially attended Vidyaranya High School. Later she enrolled in Nasr School, Khairtabad, after which she attended Stanley Junior College. She has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Ambedkar Open University.

Dia Mirza is still connected to her Hyderabadi roots and often talks about her childhood in the city.

4. Aditi Rao Hydari

Bollywood’s most graceful and elegant actress, Aditi Rao Hydari belongs to two Royal lineages of Hyderabad. She is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari, former Prime Minister of Hyderabad state, and maternal granddaughter of Raja J Rameshwar Rao, who headed the administration of Wanaparthi state during colonial India.

A large part of Aditi Rao Hydari’s childhood was spent in her maternal grandmother’s house in Hyderabad.

Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was born in Hyderabad, Telangana and often reminisces about his childhood in the ‘City of Nizams’.

6. Shah Rukh Khan

Although Bollywood Badshah is a true Delhite from the heart, he does have Hyderabadi roots and also spent some of his childhood in Tolichowki, Hyderabad. Shah Rukh Khan was in the city during Don 2’s audio release and in a press meet, he had said, “As a child, I spent about 4 years of my life in Tolichowki with my maternal grandmother. My whole mother’s side of the family stays in Hyderabad.”

“I loved Khatti Daal and Biryani that my mother used to cook for me. I have very fond memories of the city, in fact, my summer holidays used to be spent in Hyderabad till my parents were alive,” he added.