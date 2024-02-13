SRK to Allu Arjun: 10 Celebs who own lavish holiday homes

Mumbai: Indian celebrities enjoy a huge fan following which also means that they hardly find a moment of peace and privacy. They are followed by paps and media wherever they go. Many of them wake up and end the day with the hectic shoots and chaos of people outside their homes. How do they escape the crowds? With holiday homes that not many know the address to. From Goa to Alibaug and Paris to Dubai, here’s where Indian film industry celebs find their way to relax with their family and friends in nature, privacy, and comfort.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan of Bollywood owns the most luxurious mansion called ‘Jannat’ in Alibaug. This villa covers an area of 20,000 sqm and there is a helipad, a pool, a treehouse, and a big living room. Shah Rukh frequently throws parties for his Bollywood buddies and relatives in this white villa that sits overlooking the Arabian Sea.

He also has a huge beach villa right next to Palm Jumeirah. Reportedly, it is worth around 18 crore rupees and is set on a 14,000 sq ft plot. The swanky villa’s exteriors are open for visitors but the interiors are restricted and highly secured. With six huge bedrooms, two remote-controlled garages, a private pool and a beach view, the plush home is all things classy. The interiors are done by SRK’s wife Gauri Khan.

2. Salman Khan

When Salman is not busy shooting for films, he’s at his farmhouse in Panvel, riding horses, performing backflips in his pool, and tending to his land. Arpita Farms, which is named after his sister, features everything you’d want from a holiday home—lots of greenery, a pool, a gymnasium, and horse stables.

3. Aamir Khan

One would assume that the ‘perfectionist’ would hardly have time for a luxury holiday, amidst his busy schedule. But, Aamir Khan does try to fit in a quick detoxifying vacay in the hills, in his holiday home in Panchgani. Reportedly, her splurged around Rs 7 crore to purchase a farmhouse in 2012-13. The Bollywood actor often heads to the quaint property located away from the hustle-bustle of the city to spend quality time with his family.

4. Akshay Kumar

When Akshay Kumar has to wind down from his hectic work schedule, he heads to the Sunshine State. “I like to go to Goa. I love it. It’s very chilled out. Everyone knows me there and they just say hi, but nobody bothers me as such. It’s the only place in the country where I can roam around and enjoy myself,” he said to GQ. The actor owns a property worth Rs 5 crore in the state.

5. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The couple purchased a 5BHK holiday home in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore. The luxurious sea-facing bungalow covers 2.25 acres of land and has a built-up area of 18000 square feet. The new vacation home is only 10 minutes from Khim Beach.

6. Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Villa In Dubai

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have a gorgeous villa in Dubai’s Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates. The palatial villa of the Bollywood power couple is equipped with a Scavolini designer kitchen, Nolte walk-in wardrobes, resort-style swimming pools, landscaped gardens, and a private theatre. It also has a golf course, that leaves you drooling. Now that’s what we call a luxury hotel in the mask of a holiday home.

7. Allu Arjun

Spread across a two-acre land and named ‘Blessing’, Allu Arjun’s holiday abode is an 8,000-square feet unique box-shaped home. It is designed by Aamir Sharma, co-founder of Aamir & Hameeda Associates who did a splendid job. According to Housing.com, it is located in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The first look at the home will give you a sense of peace because of its minimalistic aesthetic and the lush greenery surrounding it.

8. Prakash Raj

The actor-politician reportedly owns 10 acres of agricultural land near the outskirts of Hyderabad where he does organic farming. In 2021, Prakash Raj took to his Twitter to give us a sneak peek of his farm.

9. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood‘s royal couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, along with their two sons, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan head to Saif’s ancestral home, Pataudi Palace whenever they are free.

The Pataudi Palace, known for its royal heritage, is situated in the town of Pataudi in Haryana’s Gurgaon district. Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, this palace was built by the last ruling Nawab of Pataudi, Iftikhar Ali Khan for his begum. According to various reports, the estimated value of the sprawling Pataudi Palace is around 800 crores.

10. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Celebrity power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Alibaug farmhouse has been the topic of interest among their fans ever since they purchased it in 2022. Spread across 8 acres, it is reportedly valued at approximately Rs 13 crore. Designed by Sussanne Khan, the interiors showcase a blend of monochromatic rustic wood elements, sharp finishes, and playful textures and prints.