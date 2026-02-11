Hyderabad: Bollywood stars have become very popular on social media, especially Instagram. Fans can see a more personal side of their favourite stars through their posts, whether it’s about their movies, family, or even sponsored ads. Instagram has allowed celebrities to stay connected with their followers, share updates, and promote brands.

Here is a list of some Bollywood celebrities’ first-ever Instagram posts and how they started their social media journey.

First Instagram Posts of Bollywood Celebrities

1. Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan’s first Instagram post was a black-and-white close-up photo of himself, shared on October 31, 2013. The caption read, “Using Instagram for the first time…” The post got 232K likes and was a great start to his Instagram presence.

A black and white portrait of a man with a beard and long hair, focusing on his facial features.

2. Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma’s first post on January 27, 2013, was a photo of her feet with gold-coloured nail polish. It was a unique and quirky start, with over 45K likes.

3. Shraddha Kapoor (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor posted a glamorous photo with a sparkling filter as her first Instagram post. This post has almost 70K likes.

4. Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar’s first post, on January 7, 2014, was about reaching 6 million followers on Facebook. He posted a photo holding a sign that says “6 million Akkhains on #Facebook.” This post got 25.9K likes.

5. Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra’s first Instagram post on June 7, 2012, was a cheerful photo of her smiling and holding her hands to her face. It received 16K likes.

6. Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor’s first post, shared on September 13, 2013, showed him striking an action pose during the promotion of his film Phata Poster Nikla Hero. The post was filled with energy and received a lot of attention.

7. Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt’s first post, on November 28, 2012, was a photo of her first charcoal painting. This personal post received over 41K likes.

8. Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon’s first post, shared on January 2, 2015, was a collection of fun selfies with her friends, marking the start of her Instagram journey. The post got 18.4K likes.

9. Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan’s first Instagram post was on November 20, 2014, where he shared a beautiful wedding photo of a couple. The post received 98.9K likes.

10. Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor’s first Instagram post was shared on March 6, 2020. She posted a stylish photo of herself in athletic wear, and it received 592K likes.

These celebrities’ first posts give a glimpse into their personal lives and how their Instagram journey began. From simple selfies to movie promotions, their Instagram accounts have grown into a way for fans to stay connected with their favourite stars.