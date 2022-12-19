SRK to Kartik: Here’s how celebs reacted to Argentina’s victory in FIFA World Cup

Mumbai: As Argentina scored a spectacular victory over France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Bollywood celebrities simply couldn’t hold back their emotions. Several stars from the tinsel town took to social media to celebrate the crowning moment of Lionel Messi and his men.

Kartik Aaryan

The ‘Freddy’ actor took to Instagram stories to congratulate the victorious team’s captain.

“What a match !!! Congratulations to the Legend @leomessi,” Kartik wrote.

He also shared another image of Messi with a crown on his head, captioning it “#Shehzada” after his upcoming film.

Bhumi Padnekar

The ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ actor also took to her Instagram stories to share an image of Lionel Messi kissing the trophy.

“LEGEND,” she wrote on the top left of the snap.

Shah Rukh Khan

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Pathaan’ actor recalled fond memories of the World Cup from his childhood and heaped praises to Messi for his ‘talent and hard work’.

“We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!!” he wrote.

Anil Kapoor

Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor couldn’t control his hype as he shared an extravagant tweet expressing his love for the ‘match’ and the ‘player’.

“Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player! Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!!” he wrote.

Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood’s beloved ‘Lolo’ shared an image of the Argentinian team with the trophy on her Instagram stories.

“Epic Match,” she wrote atop the picture with a blue heart emoji. Karisma also complimented the French team and Golden Boot Award winner Mbappe in the same story.

Ananya Panday

The 24-year-old actor shared an image of the victorious team featuring captain Messi holding the coveted trophy.

She put a goat emoji on top of the image, signifying the acronym G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time).

Randeep Hooda

The ‘Highway’ actor took to Twitter to congratulate both Messi and Mbappe for their respective gameplays during the nerve-wracking match.

“MESSI-ahh!!!! A lifetime of dreaming and performing at the highest level!! Finally rewarded !! A fairy tale ending to an illustrious career Well played #Mbappe , you shined like a star WHAT A FINAL,” he wrote.

Sushmita Sen

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen did not hold back on emojis as she took to Instagram to post an image of Messi with the trophy.

Her caption read,”Finally!!!!!What a World Cup Final!!! Congratulations #argentina Proud of you @leomessi WAY TO FINISH!!!#hatsoff #teamspirit #definitionoflegend #fifaworldcup2022 #champions #tearsofjoy #duggadugga”.

Preity Zinta

The ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actor took to Twitter to share her excited reaction for the match and wrote highly for the winning team of Argentina.

“Omg ! What a game! What a stunning final. #Messi I wanted this soooo much for you Well played Argentina. Hard Luck France ! #FIFAWorldCup #whatagame #ting,” she wrote.