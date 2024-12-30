SRK tries to go incognito as he exits jetty with pet and family

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in ‘Jawan’, returned to Mumbai from Alibaug along with his family on Sunday.

The actor went incognito as he hid his face inside a giant hoodie while holding his pet dog. His wife Gauri Khan and kids were also seen with him at the Gateway Of India.

Last month, the superstar celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2. The actor, who entered the film industry after a brief stint in television, capitalised on the opening of India’s economy, and made a seamless shift from grey characters to the king of romance. SRK is inarguably the face of Indian cinema across the world with several honorary doctorate degrees, a Padma Shri, and the French Legion of Honour.

Exclusive Shah Rukh Khan with his pet dog clicked at Alibaug jetty as they leave for Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/LUxJ1itNIT — Aamir Khan (@AAMIRSRKs45) December 29, 2024

The actor single-handedly pulled the Hindi film industry out of the commercial lull induced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the actor’s streak of consecutive success, with ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, experienced a bumpy rise with ‘Dunki’. The combo of one of the most successful and influential filmmakers of modern Hindi cinema, and one of the biggest stars in the world, received a more than lukewarm response at the box-office.

The film clashed with the Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ around the same time last year. Both the films eventually suffered because of the clash unlike the recent box-office clash of Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Singham Again’, and the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Meanwhile, SRK and Gauri Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with a streaming series. The series is set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry.

The multi-genre project promises an unabashed take on cinema through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the lanes of B-town. The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour. It also features cameos and larger-than-life characters.

This upcoming Bollywood series marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment following the hit dark comedy film ‘Darlings’, crime-drama ‘Bhakshak’, the cop-drama film ‘Class of ’83’, the zombie horror series ‘Betaal’, and the spy thriller ‘Bard of Blood’.

Produced by Gauri Khan, the series marks Aryan Khan’s debut as a creator and director, and is set to stream on Netflix in 2025.