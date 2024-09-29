SRK, Vicky Kaushal set IIFA 2024 stage on fire with ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa

Mumbai: With Pushpa 2: The Rule set to release soon, fans can’t stop talking about Pushpa: The Rise and its hit song “Oo Antava.” The song, featuring Samantha’s sizzling performance, became a fan favorite. Now, this fever has caught on with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal, who lit up the stage at the IIFA 2024 Awards in Abu Dhabi.

SRK and Vicky Kaushal’s Surprise Dance

At the IIFA Awards 2024, SRK surprised the audience by dancing to “Oo Antava,” showing off his signature charm. Vicky Kaushal soon joined him, and the duo recreated the iconic moves from Pushpa: The Rise. SRK took on Samantha’s part, while Vicky played Allu Arjun’s character, Pushparaj, making the crowd go wild.

The internet exploded with excitement as fans shared the clip of SRK and Vicky dancing.

The combination of two Bollywood icons dancing to such a popular song made waves online, sparking conversations across platforms.

Pushpa 2: The Rule – Coming Soon

While SRK and Vicky’s dance got fans buzzing, the excitement for Pushpa 2: The Rule is at an all-time high. The movie, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is set to release on December 6, 2024. Fans can’t wait to see what happens next in the story of Pushparaj.