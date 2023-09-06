SRK wears pricey Rolex watch to Tirupati Temple, it is worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Jawan which is set to hit the screens tomorrow on September 7. After seeking blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple for the success of the film, SRK visited the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati with his daughter Suhana Khan and the movie female lead actor Nayanthara, who was accompanied by her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Videos that quickly went viral showed Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana paying their respects within the temple grounds. Despite the camera’s attention, they kept their cool, and SRK thanked his fans warmly.

The star wore a traditional white kurta-pajamas with a white and gold scarf.

SRK’s Expensive Timepiece

What couldn’t be missed was Shah Rukh Khan’s wrist, which was adorned with a Rolex GMT Master II Meteorite watch. This luxury timepiece, known for its exceptional craftsmanship and meteorite dial, comes at a staggering price of approximately Rs 51.23 lakhs.

Speaking about Jawan, the movie directed by Atlee will arrive in theatres tomorrow. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the important role. According to trade analyst Taran Adrash, a total of 3.4L tickets have been sold so far. The movie is expected to make Rs 100 cr on opening day considering the hype around it.