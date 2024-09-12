SRK’s cartier bracelets, taaveez steal spotlight: Check out their prices

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is not only known for his acting but also for his fashion sense. At the IIFA 2024 press conference, all eyes were on his wrist, thanks to some stunning accessories that made a big statement.

In an Instagram story shared by DietSabya, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted talking with his manager, Pooja Dadlani. But what really grabbed attention was what he wore on his wrist—a mix of traditional and luxury accessories.

Decoding Shah Rukh Khan’s Jewellery

Instead of just wearing fancy jewelry, Shah Rukh Khan added something personal and meaningful—a black taaveez. A taaveez is a charm worn for protection, and it’s a common traditional item in Indian culture. This simple accessory stood out, showing how Shah Rukh Khan can combine tradition with modern fashion.

Shah Rukh Khan didn’t stop at the taaveez. He also wore two beautiful Cartier bracelets, which caught the attention of fashion lovers.

Cartier Juste un Clou: This bracelet is made from 18K white gold and has 32 diamonds. It’s sleek and stylish, costing a whopping Rs. 11.9L

Ecrou de Cartier: His second Cartier bracelet had a cool screw-and-bolt design, also made from 18K white gold. This one costs Rs. 6.95L and adds a unique, bold touch.

To finish off his wrist stack, Shah Rukh Khan wore a diamond tennis bracelet, which added just the right amount of sparkle. It complemented the other pieces perfectly, balancing tradition with luxury.

Along with his bracelets, SRK wore a striking ring on his right hand. Known for wearing statement rings, he made sure every part of his look was on point.

What makes Shah Rukh Khan’s style so special is how he mixes traditional items like the taaveez with high-end brands like Cartier. He always manages to look both modern and connected to his roots.

Whether he’s in a stylish suit or showing off some cool accessories, SRK never fails to inspire. His wrist game at IIFA 2024 proves that he knows how to make a fashion statement that everyone can admire.

On the personal front, King Khan is gearing up for his next film, King, in which he will star alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. The project has been confirmed and is set to commence soon.