SRK’s double role in Jawan, names of his characters leaked

Mumbai: Since the release of Jawan’s trailer, many people have speculated that Shah Rukh Khan will play two roles in the film. The rumor started when they saw a younger and older Shah Rukh is the prevue. While SRK and Atlee have remained tight-lipped about the rumors, a new report claims to have more information about the dual roles.

SRK’s Double Role In Jawan

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s father’s version will be called Vikram, and his son’s version will be called Azaad. King Khan’s father is also said to be a great jawan (commando), leading a commando team of four key people. Simultaneously, SRK will also play Azaad, the son of a police officer, in this film.

This exciting dual portrayal by the iconic actor is sure to captivate audiences and add an extra layer of intensity to the film.

The Jawan team has not yet responded to the claims.

Meanwhile, the first song from the film will be released next week. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone will make a surprise appearance in Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Riddhi Dogra. The highly anticipated film will be released on September 7th this year.