SRK’s Dunki: Theatres to go deserted in Hyderabad on day 1?

Mumbai: Fan are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s third Bollywood movie of 2023, ‘Dunki’ which is set to hit theaters on December 21. Anticipation is high, with many hoping it will be SRK’s third blockbuster of the year, possibly crossing the 1000 crore mark.

Hyderabad, known for its enthusiastic cinephiles and loyal SRK fan base, is particularly looking forward to the release. The city witnessed success with SRK’s previous films, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan,’ and expectations are running high for ‘Dunki’ to follow suit.

However, recent reports from Book My Show suggest a different story. Despite the buzz surrounding the film, early booking trends for day 1 in Hyderabad are surprising. Shockingly, very few theatres are showing as housefull, and most are still displaying green, indicating that only a limited number of seats have been sold so far.

While ‘Jawan’ had seen theaters filling up rapidly after opening advance bookings, ‘Dunki’ seems to be facing a slower start in Hyderabad. The bookings for the film opened yesterday in Hyderabad and other cities across India, and it remains to be seen whether ‘Dunki’ can pick up momentum and attract a substantial audience in the city.

Fans and industry insiders will be keeping a close eye on the film’s performance in Hyderabad, hoping that ‘Dunki’ will overcome its initial booking challenges and emerge as a success at the box office.