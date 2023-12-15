SRK’s Dunki to beat Prabhas’ Salaar in Hyderabad? Here’s how

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a huge fan following and is among the top actors in the world. Cinephiles around the globe love his acting and he has become a synonym for Bollywood now. The actor was last seen in Jawan which was his second movie of the year 2023.

Badshah of Bollywood made his comeback with Pathaan in 2023 and is now gearing up for his third movie titled ‘Dunki’. The actor’s last two films ‘Pathaan and Jawan’ turned out to be blockbusters and they broke several records. SRK is hoping that his third release ‘Dunki’ will also break records and he will enjoy the hat trick of the 1000cr club.

Well, if it is SRK, it is possible but the road is not so easy for the versatile actor for Dunki as he has to face Prabhas’s most anticipated film ‘Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire’. The trailer of Prabhas’ Salaar has broken the records on YouTube and has garnered millions of views. Makers of the Salaar have released the trailer in Hindi and Malayalam too.

How can SRK beat Salaar in Hyderabad?

As Prabahas enjoys a massive fan following from Hyderabad and other Telugu-speaking areas, makers of Salaar are expecting that it will beat SRK’s Dunki in the Nizam region. Though it seems evident, it might not happen as makers are planning to put axes on their own feet. Yes, trade analysts and experts predict that ‘Dunki’ may get an edge over ‘Salaar’ in Hyderabad as makers are planning to increase ticket prices in Hyderabad.

Yes, reports suggest that Hombale Films has approached the government of Telangana to consider ticket prices hikes in Hyderabad and it can hurt the total collection at the box office. The makers want to increase INR 100 to base fare which is 250 for the first weekend and INR 50 to base fare for the subsequent week. If the government agrees with the demands then the ticket price of the Salaar will be around INR 350 for the first week plus 18% GST.

Price Break Down

First weekend – INR 250+100 excl GST (multiplex) to 147.5 + 50 Excl GST (single screens)

Subsequent week – INR 250 + 50 Excl GST (multiplex) and 147.5 + 30 Excl GST (single screens)

So, if the ticket price is increased, most of the moviegoers will prefer to watch ‘Dunki’ as the ticket price will be cheaper than that of Prabhas’s film. This is how Dunki has a high chance of beating Salaar at the box office here.

About Salaar

Salaar is Telugu-language epic, action thriller film which stars Prabhas as lead actor. The movie will be released in Malayalam and Hindi too. The film has been certified ‘A’ by CBFC. It is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

About Dunki

Dunki is a Hindi language comedy-drama film which stars Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios.